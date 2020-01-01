Why I failed in my vow to build for God — Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Samuel Ohiri, has revealed he made a vow with God several years ago.

Southeast Voice was at Saint James Anglican Church Odunmara Obi -Orodo Kingdom, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, of Imo State, the venue of the revelation during the celebration of his 25th wedding anniversary and 17 years on the throne as Obi of Obi Orodo Kingdom.

The vow according to Eze Imo, was that he promised to build and roof the Anglican Church Odunmara, Obi -Orodo Kingdom, but could not do it because of some challenges .

He used the moment to apologize to God and revealed some of the reasons he did not fulfill his vow.

He even asked his friends and well wishers to pray for him and said that this time around, it would be fulfilled by joining hands with his brothers.

He used the opportunity to solicit for prayers to accomplish his promise.

At the event, Southeast Voice captured some of the diginitaries who came to the ceremony which included the governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha; Chief Judge of Imo State; former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa; Paschal Nnadi, the member representing Oru West/Oru East and Orlu federal constituency; Jerry Alagboso, Senator Eze Ajoku and others many of which are government officials.

There were also the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and other traditional rulers from the Northern region of Nigeria.

Several traditional rulers from Imo State stormed the venue of the celebration, some of whom are Eze Obinna Okwara of Nkwerre; Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Amaifeke community in Orlu local government area of Imo State; Eze Oliver Ohanwe of Ihim Autonomous community in Isiala Mbano local government area and many others.

According to Eze Imo, “I was a young man when I was elected to be the chairman of Mbaitoli traditional rulers council, I was doing my work in 2011 when I was appointed the chairman of Imo State traditional rulers council. My colleagues, the traditional rulers of Imo State elected me the chairman of traditional rulers of Ndieze. Then, in Nigeria, every zone has a traditional ruler that represents them at the national level as the coordinator.

“The traditional rulers of Southeast came together in an election and elected me as the coordinator of the South East traditional rulers at the National Council of Traditional Rulers.

“If not for God, I would not have gotten it. It is God that gives it. Who would have given me if not this awesome God that we serve. I am standing before God to say that I am grateful. I don’t know why God loves me so much. It is God’s grace.

“But one thing I want to say about the House of God which I am inside, I did not invite my friends here to come for the launching to roof of this church. To build this church and roofing it is like a burden and I will carry it and I will do it. I just want you people to join me and ask God for forgiveness because I promised God that I will roof this church this year.

“As a human bein, I will not say that God did not give the resources this year that ended to do it. I did not prioritize it and I ask God Almighty to forgive me and I have promised God that His house must be roofed.

“This is my prayer, my vow before you my brethren, friends and well wishers and I know that the God I serve will do it. My siblings and I have vowed that the church must be roofed.”

He even got a back up from the Eshi of Nkwerre, Eze Obinna Okwara, who said: “You made us to know and brought life into the history of Imo traditional institution. God will bless you. You are a fantastic man.

“I have not talked about how you helped the widows. We pray that God will strengthen you to complete your assignment of serving the Imo State traditional rulers and your community.”

In a brief remark by the governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, he said: “I have been working with Eze Imo peacefully.

“What Imo needs now is development and not troubles. I urge everybody to join hands and make Imo State better. Join hands and rebuild our state.”

He also enumerated many of his achievements in more than seven months in office,some of which included the infrastructure development in the state, payment of pension, and road construction among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: