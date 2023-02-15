Why I want to be President, Tinubu says in Imo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday told the people of Imo State that he deserved to be the next president.

“I want to be, and deserve to be the President and I will follow the footsteps of President Buhari when elected, not if elected,” he said at the rally of the APC in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Tinubu spoke as Imo State Traditional Council also yesterday in Owerri, honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with a traditional title, “Nwanne di na-mba”, (Brother in Diaspora).

While maintaining that he deserved to be the President, he said: ”I will consolidate on our unity, development and camaraderie. It is only in peace that we can develop.

“You mentioned upgrading of educational institutions. Education is the greatest weapon we can deploy against poverty. We are here today because of the benefit of education.”

Tinubu, who also thanked the Imo Traditional Council for the recognition on Valentine’s Day, said: “I pay respect to all the traditional rulers that have received us at the palace. I present myself as the most capable and competent person to step into the shoes of the man you have just honoured.”

On the honour bestowed on President Muhammadu Buhari by traditional rulers in the state, the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the traditional; rulers appreciated the Nigerian leader “for love shown to the South East, and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country.”

President Buhari thanked Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, for the recognition, assuring that he would continue to demonstrate his love for the South East and citizens.

The President was quoted as saying: “I thank you so much for this honour that I will continue to remember for the rest of my life.

”Thank you for getting all the senior citizens to receive us. We have experienced difficult times as a country and discovered that it is better to carry on together.”

President Buhari noted the value of shared national vision that enhanced cohesion, urging more harmony across state and national levels as “good neighbours”.

The President urged Nigerians to remain good neighbours and show themselves as good neighbours.

“God has brought us here, and the party also brought us to you,” he said.

He also noted that he came to present All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the council and indigenes.

Buhari said he had already followed Asiwaju to some states, including Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto and was prepared to showcase the candidate in more places.

In his remarks, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said the honour was well deserved, considering the historical impact of President Buhari’s administration on infrastructure in the state, with upgrade of higher institutions, road constructions and appointments in key positions.

The governor said the commissioning of the MCC road in the central city by the President further revealed the penchant for approving projects that would improve the livelihood of the people.

“Words are not enough to show our appreciation to the President,” the governor said.

He noted that crude oil theft in the state had been halted by creation of a naval base by President Buhari, adding that more security structures had been put in place for the well being of the people.

“To further show love by our people on Valentine’s Day, our people have agreed to support our presidential candidate and other APC candidates in the polls.

“Traditional rulers are not partisan, and they have told me in confidence that they will support our party because of love for President Buhari,” Uzodimma said.

Chairman of Imo State Traditional Council, Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, said giving the President the friendship title on Valentine’s Day reflected a new level of relationship inspired by President Buhari’s integrity, magnanimity and charity.

He thanked the President for elevating educational and health infrastructure in the state, such as the upgrade of Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a university and the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri to a teaching hospital.

“Coincidentally, today (yesterday) is Valentine’s Day and it is a day to show love all over the world. The President is not only here to commission a project and attend a campaign rally, but also to share his love with us,” Eze Imo said.

President Buhari commissioned the 12.5kilometer MCC road, appreciating Imo State indigenes for supporting Governor Uzodinma and the federal government.