Imo Ndiezes step out for Eze Eddie Akano

By Fred Iwenjora

If there is an unforgettable day in the life of HRM Eze Dr. EDWARD F N I AKANO, CFR, Durukparakatam of Isu Ancient kingdom of Nwangele LGA of Imo state then it must be sunday 31st August 2025, his 80th birthday. He was born 1945.

FRED IWENJORA reports that on that last day of the month of August last week, members of the distinguished class as well as the lowly and the meek stormed Ezerioha iv palace, Isu to be part of the glorious birthday celebrations.

The event celebrating Eze Kparakatam had started with the new yam festival on Saturday 30th August

But it soon culminated into a 10 a.m high mass followed by a grand afternoon reception on Sunday 31st August 2025 at the Isu Palace Square.

Most of the guests at the occasion included a retinue of Ndi eze of Imo state, others in politics, the academia and industry as well as in corporate world and philanthropy who mostly re echoed the stories of how Eze Eddie Akano touched their lives in many ways.

In that case they couldn’t afford to be found missing at an event in his honor. They also spoke of his life of selfless service to humanity and unwavering excellence.

Who is Eze Dr. Edward Akano?

He is one of the most highly reverred traditional rulers in Imo state with a cv worthy of emulation.

He made a mark in academia as lecturer. He was also a top brass in the energy sector. In politics he was the chairman of Nkwerre/ Nwangele, LGA. Akano has been a people’s man, supporting and spearheading worthy causes.

No wonder he was conferred with the National honor of Commander of the federal Republic in 2004.

It is also not a wonder that the list of traditional rulers as well as professors swelled at his event.

Let’s note some distinguished guests at an event considered by many as a bug event.

Eze Dr Okoroigwe of Awo idemili, Eze Amaefule Duruoha, Eze Agbugba of Anara.

Former Vice Chancelor of Imo state university Professor Innocent Okonkwo was at the occasion as Chairman while he was flanked by Professor Nath Ohazurume of Assa Uburielem, Prof Alex Anyaehie of Akpulu and a host of others.

However the most majestic entry into the arena was the entry of HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, known as one of most highly respected traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Eze Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu kingdom in Orlu, Imo State and Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State,

Chairman of Forum of Nigerian traditional rulers had arrived in a sleek black Toyota Land cruiser and a back-up Hilux van. Clad in a well embroidered brown colored attire, Eze Ilomuanya who had been severally eulogised by many notable Igbo musicians had landed into the arena just as the celebrant was stepping out. He stepped to receive him and usherred him unto a seat for the commencement of the event.

During a cake cutting session, Ilomuanya stung the audience with smooth straight to the point oratory.

In his brief eulogy and toast which ended in a prayer for more life of grace in good health for his long standing friend, he went on to trace the positive contributions of Akano to the improvement of the life of Isu people as well as Imo state and Nigeria in general.

Also speaking, serial entrepreneur and in – coming President Owerri Chamber of commerce Chief Charles Obi Okeke described Eze Akano as “a jolly good fellow who has no age barrier in his friendships with society.” He also pointed at Eze Akano’s philanthropic character.

Son of the celebrant, Crown Prince Dr Chinonso Akano was full of joy as he welcomed guests into the Palace. He said he lacked words to express his feelings and never stopped to nod in appreciation.

In a little book of family tributes to Eze Akano @ 80, Prince Chinonso had described his father as “ a rare gem and the heartbeat of Ezerioha dynasty.His wisdom, sense of humour and kindness has inspired us in many ways”

A brother’s fervent prayer. Immediate younger brother of Eze Akano Prince Ambassador Charles Akano also expressed his gratitude to God for the life of his brother.

He wished him all the best. Event highlight was the mini festival of masquerades.