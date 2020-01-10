We didn’t arraign Atiku over N75.3bn case ― EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied that it charged the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to court over alleged N75.3 billion fraud.

A statement by Tony Orilade, acting spokesman for EFCC noted the said report was fake and carried by elements with ulterior motives.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to an online report which claimed that the Commission on Thursday, January 9, 2020, arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged fraud of N75.3 billion and wishes to state categorically that nothing of such took place.

“The Commission also wishes to state that no statement or press release emanated from the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren to that effect as claimed in the report, nor was there any involvement of any sort from the Commission’s prosecutor, Joy Amahian in the imaginary arraignment.

“The story remains the author’s imagination and fake news.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers,” Orilade said.

