Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

We didn’t arraign Atiku over N75.3bn case ― EFCC

On 9:13 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
EFCC says didn't arraign Atiku
Atiku

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied that it charged the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to court over alleged N75.3 billion fraud.

A statement by Tony Orilade, acting spokesman for EFCC noted the said report was fake and carried by elements with ulterior motives.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to an online report which claimed that the Commission on Thursday, January 9, 2020, arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged fraud of N75.3 billion and wishes to state categorically that nothing of such took place.

ALSO READ: FG Vs MTN: Malami transfers case to FIRS, Customs

“The Commission also wishes to state that no statement or press release emanated from the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren to that effect as claimed in the report, nor was there any involvement of any sort from the Commission’s prosecutor, Joy Amahian in the imaginary arraignment.

“The story remains the author’s imagination and fake news.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers,” Orilade said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!