Watford revival continues with win at Bournemouth

Watford climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season as their remarkable revival under Nigel Pearson continued with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney struck either side of the break before Roberto Pereyra added a third in stoppage time to take the Hornets above their hosts, whose five-season stay in the top flight looks in serious danger of coming to an end.

Bournemouth have taken just four points from their last 11 games and looked a side completely devoid of confidence.

Watford, by contrast, are reborn under former Leicester boss Pearson as they have taken 13 points from a possible 15 since his baptism of fire in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last month.

Injuries have played a major part in Bournemouth’s decline and the loss of first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale proved vital as his understudy Mark Travers was at fault for the opening goal.

The Irish under-21 international had made a good early save low to his right to deny Gerard Deulofeu, but his poor clearance was fired straight at Ismaila Sarr three minutes before half-time and the Senegalese’s cross was expertly controlled and finished by Doucoure.

Deeney’s return from a long-term injury has also played a big part in his side’s return to form and the inspirational captain smashed home his fourth goal in five games after another dangerous run and cross by Sarr.

Bournemouth offered nothing in response and another miserable afternoon for the Cherries was rounded off when Pereyra came off the bench to produce an acrobatic finish after Andre Gray’s shot was cleared off the line.

