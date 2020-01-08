UK condemns Iran’s missile attacks on US bases

Kindly Share This Story:

Britain on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military and voiced concern over “reports of casualties” from the strikes.

“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition – including British – forces,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles.”

At least two airbases housing United States troops in Iraq were on Wednesday hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles ostensibly fired by Iranian forces.

The US Department of Defence said two sites in Irbil and Al Asad were hit by the missiles.

The Iranian authorities had promised “huge” retaliation following last Friday’s killing of the country’s military commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike by US troops in Baghdad.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack, saying it was in retaliation for the US killing of Soleimani in that drone strike. (AFP)

Vanguard

