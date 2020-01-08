Breaking News
Translate

UK condemns Iran’s missile attacks on US bases

On 12:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
UK's Johnson says he will keep pressing U.S over fatal crash
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Britain on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military and voiced concern over “reports of casualties” from the strikes.

“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition – including British – forces,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“We are concerned by reports of casualties and use of ballistic missiles.”

At least two airbases housing United States troops in Iraq were on Wednesday hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles ostensibly fired by Iranian forces.

The US Department of Defence said two sites in Irbil and Al Asad were hit by the missiles.

The Iranian authorities had promised “huge” retaliation following last Friday’s killing of the country’s military commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike by US troops in Baghdad.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack, saying it was in retaliation for the US killing of Soleimani in that drone strike. (AFP)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!