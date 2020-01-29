Ugandan govt issues guideline for growing, exporting marijuana

Kindly Share This Story:

East African country, Uganda is set to join other African countries like Zambia, Lesotho and Zimbabwe in relaxing its laws regulating growth and export of cannabis.

Uganda health ministry has issued guidelines to individuals and companies interested in the business of marijuana for medical purposes.

The guideline among other things require investors to be cleared by the tax authorities, present evidence of value addition to cannabis and have a minimum capital of $5 million and a bank guarantee of $1 million.

Uganda already has Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 2015 legalised cultivation, production and exportation of medical marijuana but the absence of guidelines has debarred the industry from kick-starting.

“I will be presenting paperwork on cannabis to Cabinet for them to approve guidelines and consider the growth of cannabis,’‘ the country’s health minister was quoted to by the local newspaper, Daily Monitor last week.

The ministry also wants farms/sites to be located far away from schools, hospitals and residential areas.

Details of associates/business partners must be disclosed to the government, including site designs, a robust security system with access control systems and intrusion systems in place.

The guidelines still require the approval of the nation’s cabinet and lawmakers who were reported to have been briefed on the developments.

More than 100 companies and individuals were reported by the local newspaper to have already applied to get the Ugandan government permission to grow and export cannabis for medical purposes.

While the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 2015 legalised cultivation, production and exportation of medical marijuana and mandated the Health minister to issue written consent for medical marijuana, the absence of guidelines prevented the industry from taking off.

