Ubani will take PPIDF to greater heights – Group

Coalition of South East youth leaders (COSEYL), has lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state for the appointment of Elder Ezebunwa Ubani as the new chairman of Abia State Physical Planning and Infrastructural Development Fund ( PPIDF), stressing that he would take PPIDF to greater heights.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General, Comrade Isaac Nwankpa, Asst. P.R.O., Sunday Chukwu, Assistant secretary and Uche Nwosu, Organising secretary.

Describing Ubani as a seasoned technocrat, the group opined that he would reposition the PPIDF board for greater productivity and results.

The statement read in part, “His appointment is a discretion well exercise by the Governor and we are very confident that he has the requisite knowledge and experience needed to reposition the board. His administrative acumen is matchless.

“Ezebunwa antecedent speaks volumes of him as a man of impeccable character, a goal- getter, and a result oriented person who gives his best in anything he believes in.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu can now go to sleep with his eyes closed because, the man he appointed as PPIDF chairman will enhance the revenue profile of the state.

“The Governor should be rest assured that the money he needs to build infrastructures , Enyimba Economic city and provide other democracy dividends to Abians will be made available by PPIDF lead by Ezebunwa .

“Given his consummate political sagacity, Spartan discipline and confidence in the correctness of his ideological principles and practices, Ezebunwa will position the board for greater productivity.

“He is a honest man of definite purpose, a political leader extra- ordinaire , a visionary par excellence , whose tenacity, persistence, determination to positive convictions will never allow him to be compromised in the collective struggle to make Abia great.

“We call on all and sundry to support the PPIDF headed by Elder Ezebunwa Ubani because he is clear-headed about where we are as a state and where the paradigm shifts. With him on the saddle, Abia state is certain and sure of an increased revenue base. “

Vanguard

