Two-storey building collapses in Lagos Island

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Friday confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building at Agarawu area of Lagos Island.

Oke-Osanyintolu told journalists that the building located at Palm Church Street, behind the Lagos Central Mosque, collapsed due to a lack of maintenance and structural instability.

He said: “However, there was no loss of life or injury sustained in the incidence.

“The LASEMA Response Team (LRT), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Neighborhood Corps (LNSC), Police and Lagos State Ambulance (LASAMBUS) were responders at the scene of the incident.”

He said that recovery operation had taken place to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

A fire outbreak also occurred in a storey building situated at 22, AIT Road, Kola Bus stop Alagbado area of Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that when the LASEMA team arrived at the scene of the incident, it discovered that a storey building consisting of four flats of three bedrooms each was gutted by fire.

He added: “Further investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was due to electrical surge which emanated from the ceiling fan in the living room and which escalated to other rooms in the affected flat.

“Fortunately no loss of life or injuries was recorded in the incident.

“The fire was curtailed and finally put out by the combined efforts of the Agency’s LRT (Dolphin Squad) and Men of Lagos State Fire Service Operations.” (NAN)

