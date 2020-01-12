The necessary evil

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

Women have often been described as a necessary evil, a desirable calamity and a domestic peril. Recently, a woman had traced a perceived side chick side chick of her husband to a shopping mall to disgrace her.

Stories abound of women who killed their husbands because they suspected these significant other was about to dump them for another. Husbands are known to die of mysterious circumstances because the women inside think they are about to be dumped for the one outside.

Some desperate wives and girlfriends have taken to voodoo to tie down their men so they don’t leave them or if they do, they die. A man who died recently was suspected to have been killed by the cult his wife belongs to through voodoo because the man was going to be reconciled to his ex-wife who was the wife of his youth. A lot of women are taking to this evil ways to tie a man down, disconnect him from his family and his other children from other wives.

In the Bible, when King Ahab married Queen Jezebel, his life never remained the same. The strange woman he married brought all manner of evil to his life, into his house-hold and into the land where he was king. According to the Biblical narrative, Jezebel, along with her husband, instituted the worship of Baal and Asherah on a national scale. In addition, she violently purged the prophets of Yahweh from Israel, damaging the reputation of the Omride dynasty.

For more than two thousand years, Jezebel was saddled with a reputation as the bad girl of the Bible, the mostwicked of women. This ancient queen was denounced as a murderer, prostitute and enemy of God, and her name was adopted for lingerie lines and World War II missiles alike. But just how depraved was Jezebel?

In recent years, scholars have tried to reclaim the shadowy female figures whose tales are often only partially told in the Bible. Rehabilitating Jezebel’s stained reputation is an arduous task however, for she is a difficult woman to like. She is not a heroic fighter like Deborah, a devoted sister like Miriam or a cherished wife like Ruth. Jezebel could not even be compared with the Bible’s other bad girls—Potiphar’s wife and Delilah—for no good comes from Jezebel’s deeds. These other women may be bad, but Jezebel is the worst.

Yet there is more to this complex ruler than the standard interpretation would allow. To attain a more positive assessment of Jezebel’s troubled reign and a deeper understanding of her role, one must evaluate the motives of the Biblical authors who condemn the queen. Furthermore, one must reread the narrative from the queen’s vantage point. As we piece together the world in which Jezebel lived, a fuller picture of this fascinating woman begins to emerge. The story is not a pretty one, and some perhaps most readers will remain disturbed by Jezebel’s actions. But her character might not be as dark as we are accustomed to thinking. Her evilness is not always as obvious, undisputed and unrivaled as the Biblical writer wants it to appear.

It took Prophet Elijah to take her out of the picture.

Today, all perceived wicked wives and women are nicknamed Jezebel.

Duchess Meghan Markle, wife of the British Royal, Prince Harry is in the eye of a storm. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are facing backlash after announcement about stepping back as senior royals.

The British media report that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan blindsided Queen Elizabeth with their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In a piece called “Coming or going’, Meghan gets the blame and it’s because of her race. CNN senior entertainment writer Lisa Respers France insisted that Markle’s mixed background had a role in the hostility she faces since becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

“From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known to the public in 2016, the message many Britons sent to her was clear: You aren’t one of us, and you aren’t welcome. Meghan, a biracial, divorced American actress, was far from what many envisioned as a fairy-tale match for a beloved member of the British royal family. While many in the UK welcomed her, the British tabloid media and a large swath of the Twitterverse were not kind.”

Many experts all agreed that race had a role in the animosity Markle received from the some in the public, including the British press. While Meghan identifies as biracial, she is being treated as a black woman. As far as the world is concerned, Meghan’s entire being is filtered through the colour of her skin

The British Media have never been lenient with her. With the current development, they have put her on the Cross and are ready to crucify her. She has committed an unforgivable sin of trying to draw the royalty out of Prince Harry. Head or tail, true or false, Megxit is real and Britons will never forgive Meghan for what they perceived she is doing to Prince Harry. What she has done has altered Britain’s history. The Monarch will never remain the same.

Piers Morgan, a CNN replacement of Larry King is ready to take Meghan to the gutters if it is the only achievement he makes in his latest journalist life.

The British Media was never kind to Meghan, a black woman who found her way into the British monarchy. Even the Queen did not hide her disdain for the black woman and the choice of her grandson. On their wedding, her countenance could not hide her dislike for Harry’s choice. Her countenance wasn’t something to write home about. The choice of a black woman in the monarchy was too far in Britain’s racist system and now, the queen’s worst nightmare was becoming a reality. The royal household may never recover from this in a long time.

Piers Morgan, a longtime critic of Markle, took a victory lap last Wednesday after the royal couple announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family. He twitted, “People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William and has now split him from the Royal Family,” Morgan tweeted “I rest my case.”

One only hopes that history will not repeat itself in the royal household. Princess Diane’s history is still very raw and one hopes it is not repeated with Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry.

