Police arrest 3 men for allegedly abducting 4-year-old child in Ogun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing a child.

According to a statement by the Command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects, Abubakar Saidu 22years, Danladi AbdulKabir 30years and Abdullah Idris 25years were on Friday arrested by men of Ogun state police command for stealing a 4year old boy, Hammed Adeniran.

Oyeyemi explained that the arrest of the suspects followed a complaint by the mother of the child, Nimota Adeniran who reported at Warewa Police station that she was alerted by one of her neighbours that her son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo Bus stop along Lagos Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle to only God knows destination.

Oyeyemi added that, upon the information, the mother started looking for her son only to discover that he is no longer where he left him.

The PPRO said on the strength of the report, the DPO Warewa Police Division, SP Folake Afeniforo quickly mobilized a team of policemen and raised to the bus stop where the men were said to be waiting to board vehicle.

He said on getting there, the three men were met with the child in their possession and were promptly arrested with the help of members of the public.

“On interrogation, the three suspects who claimed to have come from Jigawa state cannot give any reasonable account of why the child was seen with them or why they wanted to board commercial bus with the child.”

The child has however been reunited with his parents while the suspects are undergoing interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

The CP, therefore, advised parents to always take the security and wellbeing of their children seriously in order to shield them from those looking for every means to be rich.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

