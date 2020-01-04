Police arrest 27 for suspected kidnapping, robbery in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

Peter Duru – Makurdi

At least 27 persons were arrested for alleged kidnapping, robbery and theft during the yuletide period in Benue State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Mukkadas, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Saturday, said the command also recovered 205 live ammunition, one vehicle and nine motorcycles from the suspects who were arrested from different parts of the state.

He said the suspects were arrested by his men who were deployed on special patrols during the festivities.

According to him, six persons were arrested in Makurdi, 10 in Gwer East local government area, six in Otukpo LGA and five in Gboko.

The police commissioner, who spoke on one of the arrests, said “information was received that some hoodlums who specialize in snatching motorcycles from cyclists in Gboko, assembled at Rice Mill Road and were planning to take advantage of the festivity to rob commuters.

READ ALSO: Police promote 19 Officers in Ondo

“Upon receipt of this information, police detectives swung into action and arrested one Yogbo Terhile, Samuel Iorbee, and Tyoor Aondowase all of Gwer East LGA.

“During the investigation, the suspects confessed to have robbed cyclists of their motorcycles and belongings between Aliade and Gboko town.

“Msughue kpechir, Ianna Paul, Aondowase Avishi, Terkimbir Bai and Terfa were arrested for receiving the stolen property while Uba Doosuur was arrested as a custodian of the master key of the gang. Nine Honda C50 motorcycles have been recovered from them.”

He said the investigation was still ongoing in all the cases adding “the suspects would be arraigned in court thereafter.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: