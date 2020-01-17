PDP vows to defend Nigeria’s democracy, institutions

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday it would continue to protect and defend the nation’s democracy and its institutions.

The party gave the assurance in a communiqué issued at the end of its 87th National Executive Council (NEC) on Friday in Abuja.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in the communiqué that the party rejected the destruction of the country’s democratic institutions.

He said the party also rejected the destruction of Nigeria’s values, especially the independence of the legislature, the politicisation of the judiciary and the compromise of security and electoral institutions.

The party spokesman said: “We assure Nigerians that the PDP through all available constitutional means including civil disobedience will insist on respect of the rule of law.

“We should desist from influencing the judiciary, INEC and security agencies.

“We will not allow the judiciary, legislature, security agencies and other institutions of government and democracy to become departments of the APC.

“We are going to deploy any action that is legitimate and within the confines of rules to make our demands.

“We also talked about the devastating nature of the elections. Our position is that we are demanding a total overhaul of the electoral law.

“We believe that President Muhammadu Buhari should return the electoral law as amended by the 8th National Assembly to the current lawmakers for a review.

“This will meet the exigencies of the current electoral needs. These are the issues we expect Nigerians to speak about because it is not about PDP but the nation.”

Ologbondiyan said the party noted with pain the abuse of the rule of law, muzzling of the civil society and advocates of free speech as well as the citizens.

He added that the party totally condemned the violation of judicial values and the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Imo governorship election.

He, however, said that the party was compiling names of committee members, according to a suggestion by former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar that NEC should be set up, to review recent elections. (NAN)

