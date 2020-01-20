Nsukka PDP apologises to Ugwuanyi over protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have apologised to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the “unwarranted protest” by some members of the party.

Some members of the party had protested against the endorsement of Mr Patrick Omeje as the party’s candidate for the Feb. 29 council poll.

Addressing newsmen on Monday shortly after their meeting in Nsukka, Mr Chinedu Nwamba, representing Nsukka East Constituency in the state House of Assembly, said the meeting was convened to review some ugly events in the area.

Nwamba, who spoke on behalf of the other stakeholders, said that the stakeholders condemned the protest and the burning down of the party’s office by some miscreants on January 18.

He said: “We have urged the law enforcement agencies in the area to fish out and prosecute those behind the protest.

“The miscreants should be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others, who may attempt to do such in future.

“Stakeholders, on behalf of Nsukka PDP, have also apologised to the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state for these ugly incidents and promise it will not happen again.”

“Stakeholders have endorsed Omeje as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming local government poll because of his good performance in his first tenure.

“But any other aspirant, who wants to contest with him during the chairmanship primaries of the party, is free to do so, but the party’s candidate is Omeje,” he said.

The legislator said that Mrs Chinwe Ugwu, the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government and Omeje, agreed at the meeting to work together to ensure that the party’s candidates had victory in the council election.

Nwamba further said that the meeting, which took place in the country home of Sen. Fidelis Okoro, was also convened to strategise on how to move the party forward.

Vanguard Nigeria News

