Nigeria’s IT Firm, Velvot becomes Microsoft CSP Tier 1 partner in Africa

Velvot Nigeria Limited, an IT company based in Lagos with customers across 47 African countries has emerged Microsoft Tier 1 CSP Partner in Africa.

With this, the firm said it will leverage on the Microsoft Cloud Platform to build the best possible cloud experience for businesses across Africa.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer, Velvot Nigeria Limited, Aliyu Garba said: ‘’As one of the Best Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Partners in Africa that specialize in Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Dynamics 365 ERP, the firm is prepared to offer businesses with a complete Tech intensity solution that is integrated, flexible, and cost-effective.

‘’Our Customers from across 47 African countries buy Microsoft licences from Velvot Nigeria Limited, because they know they are getting more than a license. Read our full story at www.velvot.com and see how we help business see clearly and act faster.’’

He explained further, “Cloud” has been more than a buzzword for quite some time now. The Cloud is now becoming the main driver for businesses in many industries! You might already use cloud solutions in your business and not even realize it, like Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 or Azure.

‘’Unfortunately, many businesses are still in the dark when it comes to things like the cloud, customization, security and overall training. That is where Velvot Nigeria Limited Microsoft CSP Tier 1 partner comes into play. When you work with a Cloud Service Provider like Velvot Nigeria Limited, you not only gain access to the power and scalability of the cloud, you also gain personalized service and real-time support to help your company continue to succeed.’’

On what it takes to become a Microsoft Tier 1 CSP Partner, Garba said: ‘’Microsoft is one of the largest and the most widely recognized name in cloud computing technology. At Velvot Nigeria Limited, we are one of the only Tier 1 Microsoft CSP Partners that specialize in Microsoft Azure Cloud, Office 365, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics ERP. We can offer your business a complete Velvot Technology Solution that is integrated, flexible, and cost-effective. The painstaking process to successfully become a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) partner underlines the fact that Velvot Nigeria Limited offer.’’

Value-Added Services

He said: ‘’At Velvot Nigeria Limited we do more than just provide you with a license. With Velvot Managed IT Services, you have the advantage of a dedicated team with the knowledge and experience to provide proactive support, guidance and tips to ensure your business is efficient and safe from external threats.’’

Reliable Support Team

‘’When you partner with Velvot Nigeria Limited you get access to reliable Microsoft support to answer all your IT questions, security issues and more!’’

Customer Management

‘’With Velvot Nigeria Limited you will have the ability to self-manage your license in our billing management portal. Easily add or remove new licenses or products with just a click of a button.’’

Simplified Billing

‘’With Velvot Nigeria Limited you will have the peace of mind of One Partner, One Platform and One predicable Monthly, Quarterly and Annual bill depending on your choice. With our pay-as-you-go subscription pricing you can be confident there won’t be any upfront costs or termination fees!’’

Speaking on the benefits of working with Velvot Nigeria Limited Microsoft CSP Tier 1 partner, the IT guru said: ‘’When you partner with Velvot Nigeria Limited (Microsoft Tier 1 CSP partner), you’ll gain access to the power and scalability of the cloud while still getting the personalized services our company offers as well as our support service to make sure you succeed.’’

In addition, ‘’We will help you reduce expenses and eliminate overlapping services by architecting a Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud solution – all on a single view platform.

‘’Improve efficiency with Public Cloud, Private Cloud and IT services coordinated from a single provider who understands your business’s needs

‘’Increase productivity with solutions customized to your requirements, and reduced learning curves that come with your Microsoft solutions.

‘’We will allow you to retain control of your entire Microsoft Subscriptions and data. We also have a dedicated support team that offers superior 24/7 proactive management and monitoring to minimize downtime and delays.’’ Garba revealed

