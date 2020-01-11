Nigerian DJs lack branding, equipment expensive ― DJ Xzee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

A Nigerian deejay (DJ), Hammed Ademola Yekini (stage name: Dj Xzee) has lamented the lack of branding by a lot of young DJs in the country.

Yekini who was reacting to a question on “the challenges Nigerian Dee-Jays are facing” said; “First of all, we lack branding. A lot of young DJs are good in this field, but due to being a young talent, they aren’t being regarded as a brand because they aren’t big.

“When I say big, I mean they don’t have the expensive equipment to cover for big events.”

Commenting on the cost of buying instruments, Hammed said the least set a professional DJ can acquire for the job cost no lesser than Five Hundred Thousand Naira (500,000) and people that invite same deejays (DJs) to event will offer about Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000) for their service.

He also called on the Federal Government to deliberately get more interested in the creative industry.

“The current government isn’t helping the youths, there hasn’t been any means created to look out for the youths so as to empower them.

“Instead, they concentrate on how to harass innocent youths while going about their daily hustle, accusing them of what they don’t know about.”

Yekini stated the government should implement the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members allowance.

“I feel the government can do better, the increment of the Youth Corpers’ allowance for example. They can do better.”

Yekini (DJ Xzee) who has worked with different artistes while relating how he got interested in the industry said; “As far I am able to remember, ever since I tried writing JAMB ― the first and second time ― that was 2013,

“I had to look out for a way to use my talent for something good, and along the way make money.”

Although his parents have other reasons to dissuade him from venturing into the entertainment industry, Yekini said their biggest fear was that the job of a deejay requires working late at night.

“Everyone except my closest sister was against the decision.

“My parents also knew I had this passion for music since childhood, they were also aware of my participation in school events and how I used to represent my hostel in entertainment-related competitions.

“But they insisted; saying that, DJing requires walking late at night.

“With time, after I gained admission into Yabatech, I stayed in my own hostel,

“So, I had freedom and when they got to know I was deep into the job and doing quite well, they prayed for me and told me to always be careful.”

DJ Xzee said one of his proudest moment as a deejay (DJ) was seeing people turn up for his “Lagos Invasion” event held in 2017. He also hosted Summer Vibe Fest in 2019 and has played in several clubs both in Island and Mainland in Lagos State.

DJ Xzee is planning to host this year (2020), Summer Vibez which is scheduled for many editions including: Summer Vibez Fest 2.0, Summer Vibez Pool Party, Summer Vibez Club Edition, and Summer Vibez House Party.

