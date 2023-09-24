Nigerian DJs don’t get due recognition – DJ Dan Bull

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigerian entertainment industry is growing rapidly and Nigerian songs are now gaining international spotlights which come as a result of the buzz Afrobeats is generating globally. DJs are critical to this phenomenal growth and one of the DJs who are making it happen is fast-rising DJ, Seriki Abiodun Saheed popularly known as DJ Dan Bull, a wizard behind the turntable.

DJ Dan Bull started his DJ career as a hobby while schooling. His passion for music makes him later take it seriously. The versatile DJ has an OND from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and also a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

Speaking about his foray into entertainment, he narrates “Starting out is tough but I had to endure. I have to face all the challenges and obstacles squarely. Some of the challenges are acceptability by the people and also funds to get the latest equipment and necessary gadgets. One must be dogged in whatever one chooses to do and you only need to keep your eyes on the goal and stay focused. Perseverance and patience are very important in everything”.

DJ Dan Bull also expressed his disappointment on the ways DJs are not given due recognition and props in the industry. “I strongly believe DJs are pivotal to the growth of the Nigerian music industry, especially the current Afrobeats movement but we are not getting due recognition by the players. I would like this shortcoming to be addressed and corrected. Without us as the DJ, fans can’t get to listen to songs”, he stated.

DJ Dan Bull is currently putting finishing touches to his latest mixtape, “Afrobeats – Genesis to Revelation” which will be available for downloads on all music streaming platforms soon.