By Gabriel Olawale

Trail-blazing disk jockey and founder of Samkay Records, Omoniyi Samson Kayode widely known as DJ Samkay, has hailed his counterparts across Nigeria, stating that they had set a great standard in African music over the years.

The label boss, who in August 2020 dropped a hit mix titled ‘Vibez killer’, which remains a club banger till date, made the assertion recently while speaking on new projects he is working on.

A native of Ijabe in Osun State but raised in the Shomolu area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial headquarters, Dj Samkay further stated that with the right type of support, Nigerian disk jockeys will continue to dominate the music scene on the continent and add more quality to the steady growth of the industry.

He said, “Nigerian DJs are the best in Africa considering the type of quality and value they have added to the industry.

“Apart from being DJs, they have also taken their craft further by dropping hit bangers and also established thriving record labels through which they have given younger artistes the chance to shine.

“Currently, I have two fantastic artistes signed under my record label. DesmondRs and Zhips are both young and doing amazing things with music. This is the type of impact Nigerian DJs are having that is making them leaders in the industry in Africa.”

DJ Samkay went ahead to disclose that DesmondRs will drop a new single soon while Zhips is set to release an EP.

The Samkay Records boss currently has a new single titled ‘Kokan Aye’ featuring Zhips and Zazu crooner; Portable.