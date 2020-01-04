Breaking News
Nigeria Correctional Service trains 215 in Enugu

The Nigeria Correctional Service trained no fewer than 215 inmates in Enugu in 2019, an official said on Saturday.

Mr Emeka Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Enugu State Command of the service, said in a statement in Enugu that the inmates were trained in different vocations in line with the mandate of the service.

Monday said that the training was aimed at impacting self-reliant skills on the inmates.

The spokesman said that the reformative process took place at various custodial centres in Enugu, Nsukka, Oji-River and Ibite Olo.

According to him, 180 inmates were trained in carpentry, tailoring and mental work, while 25 received training in mechanised agriculture as tractor operators.

He said that 10 inmates trained in poultry and piggery.

The spokesman added that  37 inmates secured admission into various disciplines in the National Open University of Nigeria.

He said that three others completed post-graduate programmes, while 138  sat for the National Examination Council-organised November/December Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, in 2019.

“The service participated in the Small and Medium  Enterprises clinic in Enugu were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo inspected some products by the inmates and was impressed,” he said.

Monday said that 15 inmates received training in playing different musical instruments.

He noted that 41 inmates were released in 2019 by the Justice Ishaq Bello-led Presidential Committee on Prisons Decongestion.

Monday also noted that at least 111 were either granted bail on liberal terms or discharged during the visit of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ngozi Emehelu.

