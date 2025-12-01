Nigeria trains civil servants on AI to boost service delivery

The Federal Government has launched a five-day training on using artificial intelligence to improve public service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme targets reform directors from MDAs and local government chairmen in Gombe State.

Opening the event on Monday, Dasuki Arabi, Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, said the training aimed to deepen reforms for better service delivery.

Arabi said civil servants must learn AI tools, adding that “technology now drives effective public service”.

He stressed alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda to improve the “value of lives of ordinary Nigerians”.

According to him, COVID-19 accelerated the shift from analogue to digital systems, making AI adoption essential.

He said: “We want participants to deliver services using AI as approved by the e-governance master plan.”

Arabi added that government policies now emphasise AI, blockchain and the internet of things within public service.

He said technology was reshaping discussions, adding, “That’s why we are changing from paper to paperless”.

He challenged reform directors to prepare for future challenges and shifts in leadership structures.

“Researchers say this may be the last batch of leaders managing people alone,” he noted.

He said future management would involve people and machines, eventually becoming machine-focused.

Arabi urged participants to generate ideas to protect Nigeria’s human capital.

He assured that outcomes from the workshop would be implemented to strengthen service delivery.

Gombe State Head of Service, Kasimu Abdullahi, said the state had progressed significantly since adopting reforms.

He said Gov. Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to reform had yielded visible improvements for the people.

Abdullahi said the state would continue to align with national reform trends to improve lives.

The workshop theme is ‘Strengthening Public Sector Performance through Reforms in Nigeria.’