Nigerian Correctional Service gets first female spokesperson, Jane Osuji

The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Corrections (CSC) Jane Osuji as the new Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO).

A statement signed by Dr Ado Sale, Deputy Controller-General of Corrections (DCG) in charge of Human resources on Monday in Abuja said the appointment marked the first time a woman would occupy the position in the organisation’s history.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her appointment follows the retirement of the former spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Umar Abubakar who bowed out of service on Nov. 19.

Osuji, who hails from Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations and Advertising from Lagos State University.

She also has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

She was enlisted into the then Nigerian Prisons Service in 2009 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II and has since completed all requisite professional courses for her cadre.

She has also attended several specialised training, including the Internal Security/Low Intensity Conflict Operations Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Osuji has had an extensive career across various formations, serving as Assistant Public Relations Officer in the Lagos State Command and as Public Relations Officer in the FCT Command.

She was later deployed to the National Headquarters as Assistant National Public Relations Officer, where she served under four Controllers General.

Between 2015 and 2023, she also functioned as Press Secretary to three successive Ministers of Interior.

Until her recent appointment, she was a staff member of the Public Relations Unit at the NCoS Headquarters in Abuja.

Osuji is married with children.