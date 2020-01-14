NBA gets new Chairman in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has elected a new chairman and provost following a bye-election on Monday.

The NBA branch’s publicity secretary, Oluwa Tosin Deyon, who issued a statement after the election said that the former chairman M. A. Lawan had tendered his resignation a few days ago following his appointment as Kano state commissioner for Housing and Transportation and has since assumed office.

Deyon said the vice-chairman of the branch, Abdul Adamu Fagge was unanimously elected to assume the vacant position of the chairman, while Abdulrahman Mukhtar who was the provost of the association was elected as the new vice-chairman.

Also, Ismail Abdulaziz was nominated and elected unanimously to become the new provost of the association.

According to the publicity secretary, the trio have since been sworn into office by the legal officer of the branch, Abbas Haladu.

Deyon explained that “the tenure of this set of executives shall expire in 6 months till when the branch’s election scheduled for June 2020 shall hold.”

