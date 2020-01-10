Man docked for stealing holy communion wine, soap

Kindly Share This Story:

A 27-year-old man, Faniyi Ajibola, was on Friday arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing two bottles of holy communion wine, soaps and sachet of salt worth N46,000 from a church.

Ajibola, who resides in the Mushin area of Lagos, is charged with theft and breach of peace, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that Ajibola committed the offence on September 24 last year.

He said: “The defendant unlawfully entered a Catholic church at Mushin in Lagos and stole two bottles of holy communion, four sachets of soap and a sachet of salt valued N46,000.”

He told the court that the defendant was caught by members of the church while drinking the Holy Communion wine at the altar and handed him over to the police.

Akadu said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and punishable under the same.

Chief Magistrate K.O. Ogundare granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till February 5 for further hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard

