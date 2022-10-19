….may lose 60 million of his supporters unless he apologizes

By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

The Remedy for Victims of Religious Persecution & Discrimination Initiative ,RVRPDI, have described the “poisoned Holy Communion” statement made by the presidential candidate the All Progressives Congress, APC, on climate change as religiously sarcastic , derogatory and should be retracted.

They also asserted that that statement may cause the APC 60 million votes if it is not properly addressed as a lot of Nigerians were yet to recover from the Muslim-Muslim ticket which many feel skeptical about.

The Director General,RVRDPI, Bishop Emma Isong who made the assertion in Calabar , Wednesday urged the APC presidential flag-bearer , Bola Tinubu to apologize to Nigerians, Christian community which his wife is part of as soon as possible.

His words :” The flag-bearer of APC should urgently and immediately retract his statement which is a religiously sarcastic comment and possibly apologize as soon as possible, not only to Nigerians but to the Christian community which is wife is part of and also apologize to his teeming supporters.

“He should apologize to some of us who have been his teeming supporters on that statement that is very derogative, misrepresenting the Christian communion, our highest sacrament which is the death of Christ and his resurrection.

“The Christian faith holds the sacrament of the holy Communion of the bread and wine very sacrosanct, highly supernatural, and very eternally significant.

“Therefore by whatever mistake the APC presidential flag-bearer had made that comment is going to affect 60 million of his supporters who take communion every week and month.

“It is also going to mean that the muslim Muslim ticket was intentionally flagged off to have opportunity to bastardise Christianity.

“In the wake of terrorism and anti church activities going on including very myopic comments by people who the agenda of the moslem/moslem ticket is to dehumanise minority northerners and of course majority Christian’s in the south of the country,” he said.

Speaking further , he said he thinks the APC presidential candidate should be the last person to make sarcastic comments about the Christian faith.

“As the Director General of RVRDPI and my capacity as a leader in the Christian community and of course representing other nomenclatures among Pentecostals, I hereby call on the maker of that statement to pull it down, apologize immediately or else it will have a very serious effect on his person and his teeming supporters.

“He should withdraw the statement which is sarcastic, demeaning and derogative of the highest Christian sacrament in terms of the bread and wine of the Christian faith as it may affect his chances of wining support among the Christian faith against the backdrop of the fact that he flying a Moslem/Moslem ticket.

“People are apprehensive that this is the spill off of the agenda which is already on ground and therefore he should allay fears, by publicly apologising over that analogy and very careless comparative analysis.You cannot compare the holy sacrament of the Christian faith with climate change, it has no relationship,” Isong stated

Bishop Emma Isong is the Spokesperson of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN and General Overseer , Christian Central Chapel Int’L, CCCI located in Calabar , Cross River state