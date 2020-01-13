LSACA engages private sector on State anti-stigma law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Obinna

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has called for stronger engagement and participation of the private sector in the space of HIV/AIDS response in the State.

At a roundtable discussion with the Private Sector Organisationsto identify gaps , opportunities , HIV workplace policy and sensitization on the state HIV/AIDS Anti-Stigma Law to optimise HIV service delivery in the State HIV response, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, stated that the private sector utilised three strategies to reduce HIV burden among their workforce.

“One is investing in HIV Prevention, Care and Treatment Services” as the best option, second is the sensitisation and training of staff on HIV prevention, and, third, the shifting of the burden to the public sector, NGOs and individual households.”

Adeleke observed that since the current National and State response plan has multidimensional, approaches, staging collective efforts will be more productive and efficient in a partnership between the government and the private sectors; to plan and implement a sustained private sector response that would contribute to the overall state and national responses.

According to her , the impact of HIV and AIDS is complex and multi-dimensional as it could have substantial negative influence on the organisational productivity, short and long term business cost, consumption rates, profits, investments business contact and the quality of essential services among other factors.

The LSACA boss noted that complacency of the critical stakeholders not responding to HIV would only make matters worse hence the need for an increased engagement and participation of the private sector in the space of HIV and AIDS response in Lagos State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: