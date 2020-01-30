Lauretta Onochie blasts Abaribe over call for Buhari’s resignation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has accused the senator representing Abia South constituency, Enyinnaya Abaribe of colluding with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to divide Nigeria.

Onochie said that Abaribe and Kanu tried to rip Nigeria apart but failed.

She said that security issues are sad concerns around the world but instigating Nigerians to pick stones and chase Buhari out of office is a call for anarchy.

Recall that Abaribe, had yesterday on the floor of the hallowed chamber, called on Buhari to resign, noting that he has exhausted his plans to secure Nigerians.

His words, “We did not vote the IG of police, we did not vote the Chief of Staff, or other security chiefs, we voted the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019 because they told us they have the key to security.

“Today, the APC government has failed because people are being killed anyhow. If you want to deal with a matter, you first go to the head.

“We can go to the APC government and ask this government to resign. “And we want to tell the government that if it does not resign, we shall have no option than to go with stones to pursue it.”

In view of the above statement, Onochie via her tweeter handle replied, saying: “Security issues are sad concerns around the world including Nigeria. Buffoon Enyinnaya Abaribe, telling Nigerians to “pick stones to stone THEM”, is out of order! It’s a call for anarchy.

To those who listen to him, Nigeria is not Sen Ike Ekwerenmadu. Dont even try it. Don’t! Abaribe has tried with Nnamdi Kanu, to rip this nation apart and failed.

When Atiku said there will be more herdsmen killing if Buhari was reelected, who said anything? How many stones did Abaribe throw? Please throw the first stone. We are waiting.”

Agreeing with Onochie, Presidency said, Abaribe ought to have replaced Nnamdi Kanu in Correctional Service for making such statement.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the call did not represent the opinion of the country.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “Senator Abaribe’s call on President Buhari to resign is foolish.,” said the President was working hard to put the country out of harm. It read, “President Buhari to resign on what basis? Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit.

“ That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an arm chair critic, known for making stray comments. ” If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects. ” He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air.

“Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law. “This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility. Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

“President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it.”

Vanguard

2. Abaribe has tried with Nnamdi Kanu, to rip this nation apart and failed When @atiku said there will be more herdsmen killing if @MBuhari was reelected, who said anything?

How many stones did Abaribe throw?

Please throw the first stone.

We are waitinghttps://t.co/HtROYPlXd9 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 29, 2020

1. Security issues are sad concerns around the world including Nigeria Buffoon Enyinnaya Abaribe, telling Nigerians to “pick stones to stone THEM”, is out of order! It’s a call for anarchy! To those who listen to him, Nigeria is not Sen Ike Ekwerenmadu. Dont even try it. Don’t! — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 29, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: