Those who cancelled celebration of our 65th anniversary are in trouble – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie

ABUJA – Former aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to the absence of official celebrations marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, declaring that those responsible have “cut short their own tenure.”

In a statement shared via her X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Onochie congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the anniversary, insisting that the spirit of the day remained alive in the hearts of citizens despite the cancellation of public festivities.

“Happy 65th Independence Anniversary to all Nigerians, home and abroad. Those who cancelled the celebration of our nationhood today are in trouble. Their arrogance has ended their tenure, two years before it expires. We will help them,” Onochie wrote.

Identifying herself with the “Handshake Movement” and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Volunteer Network, she expressed optimism about Nigeria’s political future.

“We are the #HandShakeMovement, the ADC Volunteer Network. We #HoldTheGround. The future is bright. The future is ADC, when Nigerians shall celebrate their nationhood and have representation in the comity of nations,” she said.

While no formal parade was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja to mark the occasion, Onochie stressed that Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary remained symbolic and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

“They can cancel celebrating at the Parade Grounds, but the parade for the 65th Independence Anniversary of our beloved nation, Nigeria, remains in our hearts. God bless Nigeria,” she added.