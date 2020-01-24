Lassa fever: Zulum propels Borno’s emergency response team

Kindly Share This Story:

… No cause for alarm, team assures

By Ndah Marama

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has stimulated a standing emergency response with a call on the health professionals to ensure the full containment of lassa fever so it does not spread beyond one case so far established.

Zulum also directed that special attention be accorded to government-controlled camps and host communities associated with forced migration of internally displaced persons.

Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement that the Governor had called for briefing by the state’s Commissioner of Health and Human Resources, Dr Salisu Kwayabura, who gave assurance that the standing emergency response team had already been activated and there was no cause for alarm.

Governor Zulum was informed that the team comprises of the health commissioner as chairman with members that include the chief medical director of the hospitals management board, an infection prevention group at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, officials of the world health organization, the UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Also in the response team are key officers in the state Ministry of Health, among them the Permanent Secretary, Executive Director of Primary Healthcare, the Incident Manager of a public health emergency operations centre, officers in charge of disease surveillance and notification and five directors in charge of public health, emergency response, medical services, nursing services as well as planning, research and statistics.

Zulum assured the commissioner that he will make available whatever was required as part of measures to guarantee the safety of public health across Borno State.

Gusau said in the statement that the Governor called on the team to work round the clock, taking all measures necessary to ensure maximum control of any disease in the state.

