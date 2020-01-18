Kwara governor constitutes committe on KWASU

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has set up White Paper committees on the reports of the Visitation Panel to Kwara State University (KWASU) and the Kwara State Social Assessment Vulnerability Indicator Committee (KW-SAVI).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

While the KWASU panel was chaired by a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the KW-SAVI committee was led by Justice Raliat Elelu-Habeeb (retd), a former Chief Judge of the state.

Ajakaye listed the panel members as Prof. Adedayo AbdulKareem, former deputy vice-chancellor of Unilorin and Dr. David Oguntunde, a Director in the state Ministry of Tertiary Institutions as Secretary.

Other members are Mr. Titus Ashaolu (SAN) and Mr. Jemilah Suleiman, a lecturer at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

“The governor also appointed AbdulRaheem Ibrahim, a professor of public health and environmental sanitation, as Chairman of KW-SAVI and Mr. Kiyo Ibrahim, a Director in the state Ministry of Environment, as Secretary.

“Mrs. Christiana Amudipe, a primary health consultant and retired health practitioner, is a member of the committee,” the CPS added. (NAN)

