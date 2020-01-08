Kogi PDP chieftain slumps, dies while playing tennis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was Tuesday thrown into mourning as the Kogi west vice chairman of the party, Chief Kola Ojo slumped and died.

Chief Ojo, a legal practitioner was said to have slumped while playing lawn tennis at his Lokoja residence on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was said to have been immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the state publicity secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola described the deceased as “One of the reliable pillars of the party who did all he could in the last Governorship election”. He prayed to God to give the family and party members the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Ojo retired a few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before venturing into partisan politics.

He was thereafter elected as the zonal chairman of the party overseeing the Kogi west senatorial district comprising of seven local government areas.

He was re -elected in September last year during the state convention.

Ojo, a native of Okoro Gbede in ijumu local government area of the state was described as” a highly intelligent, affable, humble and reliable personality.

