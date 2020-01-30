Breaking News
Translate

Imo defectors to lose their seats, says PDP chieftain

On 1:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
PDP Governors partners global stakeholders to deepen democracy
Peoples Democratic Party

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ben Ozirim, says lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo House of Assembly, would lose their seats.

Ozirim, former PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, said this in an interview with  Newsmen on Thursday in Owerri.

READ ALSO:Obaseki goes tough on EPM members, says Oshiomhole risks expulsion from APC

Eight PDP lawmakers, including the Speaker, Mr Collins Chiji, defected to APC on Tuesday.

According to him, the seats being occupied by the defected lawmakers belong to PDP not individuals.

Ozirim said that the PDP must move to reclaim its seats, in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

He explained that a lawmaker could only defect to another party if there was division or crisis in the party.

“There is no division or crisis in PDP; we will approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to declare their seats vacant,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!