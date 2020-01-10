I’m the hottest Nigerian artiste in 2020 – Ojjay Wright

Kindly Share This Story:

Singer, Songwriter and International Hollywood/Nollywood actor, Ojayy Wright has released his first single titled ‘Buy and Sell’ featuring Africas’s top female singer, Chidinma, off his most anticipated EP titled “37 Degrees in Lagos.”

The Young dynamic singer and son of Nollywood Veteran Actress Bukky Wright, does wonders with his voice and his vibe and he is definitely on the star watch in 2020.

His EP is star studded with featured artistes including Ice Prince, Small Doctor, CDQ, Chidinma, Jaywon and Pasuma.

According to Ojayy “Buy and Sell” is a “Player’s Anthem” and “…if you want to learn how to woo the ladies in 2020 this is your song!”

Speaking further, the music maestro crowned himself the hottest Nigerian artiste in 2020.

“I’m the hottest Nigerian artiste in 2020, I’m unique, different and equal to none. I’m undisputedly the best because my music is classic, my craft is matchless, I’m simply the champion”, he said.

The Afro Pop tune was produced by International Afro Beats Producer ‘Young D The Beat Boss’.

Vanguard

