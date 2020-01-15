Ile-Arugbo: Court Pushes for amicable resolution

Kindly Share This Story:

Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Justice Abiodun Adebara of Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Wednesday, pushed for amicable resolution between the Kwara state government and the family of late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki over the demolition of Ile-Arugbo, penultimate Wednesday by the latter.

He, however, declined to make an express statement on the application for tenure elongation of the interlocutory injunction and fixed January 24, 2020, for the commencement of hearing proper of the case.

“The court has fixed January 24, 2020, for the commencement of hearing proper on the case between the state government and Asa Investment Ltd over the disputed expensive land on which demolition Ile Arugbo was built.” He said.

Justice Adebara while craving for an amicable settlement between the two disputed parties said, “The first paramount thing for this court is to encourage all parties to settle the case amicably out of court; nothing is

impossible. Settlement out of court is never too late to explore. I want the two sides to believe that by the special grace of God peace will prevail. I am appealing to the two sides that there should be a mutual understanding.”

vanguard

