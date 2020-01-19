Ihedioha vs Uzodinma : Clerics embark on 30 days fasting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- A group of Pentecostal clerics from Mbutu, the home town of former governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has embarked on a 30-day fasting and prayer to invoke the spirit of God on the Supreme Court judgment that ousted governor Ihedioha.

The spiritual exercise is coordinated by the General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Intercessory Victory Ministry, Pastor Modestus Kelechi.

Speaking with Vanguard at the weekend, Pastor Kelechi said that the essence of the prayer and fasting was to commit the Supreme Court judgment to the hands of God.

READ ALSO:

According to him: “We are invoking the spirit of God to take control of Imo State as a result of the injustice in the judgment delivered by the apex court.

“The wrath of God will descend on anybody who conspired against the wish of the people. If the judgement was fair and just, God will reward the Justices of the court but if there was conspiracy and injustice, the wrath of God will descend on those involved.”

Pastor Kelechi told Ihedioha and the people of Imo State not to lose hope, stressing that, ” at the appointed time, God would show Himself why He is God. ”

He said that the judgment of God awaits everybody that played roles in the Imo State matter and that the innocent would be spared while the guilty will face the full wrath of God.

“We believe in the God of justice and we know that everyone will be paid according to his deeds,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: