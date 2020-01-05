Ihedioha pack up, Uzodinma is coming – Mbaka speaks again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has insisted that his prophecy against Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

Mbaka, during the December 31 2019 Passover night at his Adoration ground had said that the holy spirit ministered unto him that Senator Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 election will take over from Governor Ihedioha this year.

Uzodinma’s case against Ihedioha is still pending in the supreme Court.

Reactions had trailed Mbaka’s prophecy, but the Catholic priest said that those throwing derisions at him over his prophecy are ignorant of the spirit directive.

Mbaka made the insistence on Sunday mass at the adoration ministry permanent site, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu.

Mbaka in his homily gave more clarification about the prophecy and told Governor Ihedioha to prepare to leave office, saying that holy spirit has rejected him, and that a new hope, with a new flag will take over the government of Imo state.

Mbaka said “Those who are attacking the message are just casting Pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state.

“Even though Ihedioha has won in tribunal and at the Appeal court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha!

“What we are doing in adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is holy spirit, once he reveals it, we say it.

“Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the Governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma,” Mbaka said.

