I prophesied to Nwifuru before he became governor – Fr Mbaka

Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI-THE Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has marvelled about the rapid development in Ebonyi State few years as a state.

He said that the way and manner Ebonyi State is fast developing with monumental infrastructures and other developmental strides, the state will soon take over other older South East states.

Fr. Mbaka, who disclosed this during a night Adoration programme to mark the second anniversary of Governor Nwifuru in office held at Ecumenical Centre premises, said that God revealed to him that Nwifuru will be the governor of Ebonyi State when he was Speaker of the House of Assembly.

He said that Governor Nwifuru was the only governor that have invited him for the Adoration programme in his state, stressing that the governor has been an Adoration member before he joined politics.

The fiery priest described Governor Nwifuru as a child of favour and mercy of God, whom God made governor without looking at his background as a former “bus conductor and brick layer”.

He said that God has used the former governors and present governor to bring Ebonyi State to the limelight, saying that Ebonyi was backwards during the old Anambra state, but today, the fastest growing state in South East and Nigeria.

Mbaka used the programme to pray for the Governor and the entire state for progress, economic growth bumper harvest and healings.

“The Bible says, I have helped you on the day of deliverance. Today is the day. Day of salvation and the day of deliverance.

This is the acceptable time. This is the day of salvation.This day. Psalm 118 verse 24 says, this is the day the Lord has made. We rejoice and we are glad in it.

“Not tomorrow, today. I’m not talking about yesterday, I’m talking about this day. On the land of Ebonyi State.In this city of great men and women. Sorry to go a bit political. I could remember when we were under old Anambra state.

“Nobody knew that Ebonyi State would metamorphose to this level of excellence and dignity. If you close somebody’s eyes and bring the person to Ebonyi State and open the person’s eyes and tell the person, where are you? The person who came here last, when Ebonyi was under Anambra state, and the person came here this night, the person say he is in Abuja. Unless the person is a seer, or a prophet, or a visionist.

“And if you come to the government house, the person will say, is that Aso Rock? I’ve been there severally, so I don’t see the difference between Aso Rock and Ebonyi State New Government House. It’s something to praise God about.

“And look at our own humble, lamb-like Francis Nwifuru. A godly, faithful man of God. Has been piloting the affairs of the state.Unequivocally, in the spirit of Shalom, Peace. Nobody can understand it.You can touch the peace in this state.

“I’m not eulogizing him. I’m stating the obvious. It shall be well with you.I have come here to commend you to the hand of God. Where the Bible says in 2 Corinthians 13, verse 14. May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the sweet fellowship of the Holy Ghost be with you.

“You will never lack what God gives. I’m not here to campaign. I’m here for prayer.

I’m here for spiritual healings. But part of my coming here, my spirit is telling me. When you come, tell me where you’re from.

“It is well with you. This man, I knew him before he became a governor. If he will tell you the truth, he never dreamt of becoming a governor.

“When I saw him, I told him that he will be governor. He’s here. When you think of vision, when you think of prophecy. Prophecy is real. Vision is real. Miracles are real in the church.

“The next time I saw him, I reminded him. You are going to be the governor of Ebonyi State. Then he was a speaker.

“Just like the former governor of Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The first time I saw him, I told him, you are going to be the governor of Enugu State. And he said Amen.

“Eventually he became. If you ask me how, I don’t know. I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t defend it. What’s happening here? In Ebonyi, this is a night of salvation.

“This nigh is a night of deliverance. It’s a night of favor. You may not know the power of favor until you have tasted favor. Anytime, whether human beings or demons want to destroy you, you will not die. They want to crush you, but you are uncrushable. They want to destroy you, but you are indestructible.

“In the past 20 years, if you tell our governor today that he will be in this position, how can we imagine it? How? To tell you that the favor of God can transmute somebody, can transform somebody, can transfigure somebody, can metamorphosize somebody, can lift somebody from one glory to another glory. You can imagine a bricklayer becoming a governor. How? With God, all this is possible.

“God is always God. No matter what is happening in your life, even when you are facing obstacles and hardships, God is still God. But I tell you, so long endure for this night that in the morning joy cometh” Mbaka stated.

In his remarks, governor Nwifuru thanked Fr. Mbaka for accepting to visit Ebonyi state even with short notice.

He confirmed how Mbaka prophesized about his Governorship position in two different occasions, describing him as real man of God, with glory God around him.

Nwifuru explained how Mbaka healed him from mysterious disease when he was a Speaker, saying that 600 lab tests were conducted on him when he visited India due to the sickness but nothing was found in his body.

“It was Mbaka adoration ministry that I visited and I stayed from evening till the day break and I received instant healing, from there I noticed that I was healed and since then I never experienced the symptoms again” said Nwifuru.