Peter Obi: Social media can’t control voice of prophecy – Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Revd Fr Ejike Mbaka, in a veiled message to the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, said popularity on social media cannot control the voice of prophecy.

Mbaka said the validation with millions of Nigerians on social media could not negate the prophecy and vision he had issued that Obi would not get to the presidency.

The controversial Christian cleric in a new video posted on the Church’s Facebook page, added he believed the outcome of the election was in alignment with his prophecy as God revealed the future through vision, not through social media.

Mbaka said, “Please, if the gift you have is not genuine, ask God for the real one; stop fabricating things. When there is a lot of noise on social media, then somebody begins to speak because you think that if millions of people are speaking of somebody, that means the majority will win the vote. No, it is a different thing from prophecy and vision.

”In a vision, God will reveal to you the future. You will see it. It was so clear. Even in the time of Jonathan, I told him, look at what the Holy Spirit says you should do, ‘remove this person if you want to win the election. If you don’t remove him, you will lose, and Buhari will take over’”.

”People will never understand Father Mbaka, and they will begin to talk rubbish on social media. Whether you understand me or not, I will keep talking.

”Social media cannot control the voice of prophecy because, in the end, it will happen the way God said it must happen.”

Recall that Mbaka in June 2022 disclosed that the former Anambra state governor would never emerge as Nigeria’s president, saying that unless God ceased to exist, Obi would never smell the seat of the President, as he described him as a stingy man.

He had said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual,

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked but I saw my video going round everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologised. No, I didn’t apologise wholeheartedly, it was out of duress. I had to obey my Bishop, in obedience I had to, it is not of my volition. I did it because I am a Catholic Priest, my Bishop said, do it, my own is ‘Yes my Lord’.

“I did not say he is a bad man; I said he is a stingy man. A hungry man wants someone that is generous; the man has so much money, but he is ‘I, me, myself’. But that money will not be useful to him. I am very happy now that I have spoken out. That apology is a poisonous curse against Peter Obi.

“If he is wise he should have come here after that apology to say he is sorry but he waited. Anybody supporting him is wasting his money, he is going nowhere.”