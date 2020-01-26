How seriously do you take your Christianity?

Kindly Share This Story:

12 Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling. 13 For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. Philippians 2: 12-13 KJV

God says “I am coming and I am coming soon”. And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. Revelations 22: 12 KJV

2020 is time to stop playing religion. God is saying to us today, ‘enough is enough’. We have all been sucked into playing religion and many of us are enjoying it. Many of us have been distracted by religion and the semblance of it.

A lot of us have been Christians for a minimum of five years and many for much longer, yet we still play religion. The word of God says that all of us will appear before the judgement seat of God. Why should you be cajoled and begged to serve God? Why must you be pushed or prodded into doing that which would bring you results and rewards?

We serve and fear God because He is God, not because of titles that are attached to roles. Jesus said I go to prepare a place for you. Do you believe the words spoken by Christ? Do you know that there is eternity after death here on earth? Do you believe that you are going somewhere after your time here on earth?

If we fear God, we will reap the reward and there will be no need for us who call ourselves Christians to be prodded into doing that which is right. God has placed the responsibility in our hands because He has told us to work out our salvation.

There is revelation that comes out every day that many Christians will end up in hell. It is in our hands to work out our salvation individually. Is it offense? Then said he unto the disciples, it is impossible but that offences will come but woe unto him, through whom they come! Luke 17: 1 KJV. The bible says that offense will come, but instead ask yourself “what will Jesus do”?

We need to wake up! A lot of us are not even thinking about our eternity. A lot have planned 10 years ahead but the fact of it is that our tomorrow is not in our hands. We must come to terms with this, that our tomorrow is in the hands of God. So, the questions to ask ourselves when we wake up in the morning and last thing at night is, where will I spend eternity?

The coming of Christ is almost here. There are 2 things here

1. If anybody were to go today, they face their rapture

2. If Jesus were to come today, would you be among those who would go with him?

God is revealing a lot of things today, in dreams, vision, in gatherings because the time is near. The time is here.

Think about it. If you have confessed Jesus Christ as Lord; then you are to be a Christian and not a religious person. Everything we have done good or bad will have its rewards. Christianity is not a joke, not a fad, not a social gathering. We are going somewhere because we are here for a while. Our eternity is most important.

Until we are heavenly focused; there are many things we will not be able to do, many things we will not be able to accomplish.

