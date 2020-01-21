Gunmen kill religious leader, three others in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

David Odama – Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia on Monday night invaded the Abebe community in Keana local government area of Nasarawa State and killed a religious leader and three others.

The gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community at about 10:00 p.m., shot sporadically and forced inhabitants of the community to scamper for safety.

One of the victims, Mr. Augustine Avertse, church leader of Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church, Abebe, and his father, Pa Avertse Akaa’am, were reportedly shot while trying to escape into a nearby bush.

Also killed on the spot were Uwongul John Akodi and one Monday, a visitor to the community.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct mother of bank manager in Delta

Some inhabitants of the community including one Vitalis Adam and Friday Gboko escaped with gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Obi.

Adam, who spoke with journalists on his hospital bed, said the attack came as a surprise as there has never been any form of misunderstanding between members of the community and the Fulani herdsmen residing in the area.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, said the command has not been briefed on the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: