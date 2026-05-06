Gunmen kill family of five, one other in fresh Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

Tragedy struck in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State as gunmen invaded Nding community late Tuesday night, killing six persons, including an entire family of five.

The attack, which occurred at about 9 p.m., has heightened fear among residents amid growing concerns over recurring attacks in parts of the state.

A member of the community, Weng Christopher, who spoke to our correspondent, said the assailants stormed the area and opened fire on unsuspecting victims.

According to him, five members of the same family were killed on the spot, while another resident of the community was also killed during the attack.

Christopher lamented the increasing frequency of such incidents, describing the situation as alarming and distressing for residents.

“This is becoming too frequent. People are living in constant fear,” he said.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the killings and condemned the attack, calling for urgent intervention by security agencies.

He further disclosed that gunmen also attempted to attack Rim community in Riyom Local Government Area but were repelled by local vigilantes and personnel of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned security outfit.

Tengwong described the spate of attacks as one too many, urging authorities to intensify efforts to protect lives and property across Plateau State.