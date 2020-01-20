Glenn Mena drops “Kola Freestyle” Dance Video

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Glenn Mena has just dropped the unofficial dance music video for KOLA (Freestyle). On Sunday, the contemporary singer released a dance version of the video for the freestyle single “Kola”, which we are told is not the official music video for the song.

The single will not be appearing on the singer’s highly anticipated upcoming debut album this year.

“This is not the official video,” Glenn Mena wrote on his Instagram story as he shared, the video as can be seen was shot in Lagos, Nigeria with a group of male and female dancers on it, while the South African based self-styled Nigerian music juggernaut appeared on a phone screen at the first scene of the video, his only appearance on the 3 minute music video.

Glenn Mena continues to hint at the release of his first official offering this year, entitled “You Better Know That,” the song the singer said is very much important to him.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: