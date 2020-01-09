Breaking News
Translate

FG recalls suspended NBET MD

On 6:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Amobi, NBET
Amobi

Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday recalled the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, Marilyn Amobi, to her duty post

Amobi was suspended by the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale, in December last year over many complaints against her.

The minister also constituted a five-man panel to investigate the myriads of complaints against the NBET managing director.

The directive for Amobi’s recall was conveyed in a memo issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

It was gathered that the agency has also been moved from the Ministry of Power to Finance

Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, a general manager in the agency, who immediately assumed office as the acting managing director, has been asked to step aside for Amobi to return to her position.

 

 

 

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!