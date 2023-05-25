NBET, Transcorp seal power purchase deal for 726MW

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Transcorp Plc for the supply of 726 Megawatts of electricity by Transafam Power Limited to the national grid.

The deal which covers a 20-year period is expected to boost power supply across the country in the coming years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that the environment for doing business in the power sector is improved.

Mrs. Ahmed, in role as NBET Board Chairman, noted that Transcorp has proven over the years that it could be trusted given its performance after the purchase of the Delta Power plant in Ughelli Delta State.

“I need to commit on behalf of the government of continuous cooperation and support that you will need during the course of your investment and as you manage plant”, she stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NBET, Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa said the agreement would allow Transcorp to make capital investment to improve the capacity of the Afam power plant.

Ewelukwa noted that the 20 years agreement would lower the tariff and enable long term planning by the company, adding that Trancorp has agreed to massively invest in the plant over a 15 years period.

“Basically, when we do an agreement, the longer the duration of the power purchase agreement, the lower the tariff. What you see is that with a 20-years PPA it also shows the investor’s confidence in the country because it is not a fire by night investor that wants to cash out within a few years. It is a 20 years solid commitment to stay put in the country and make sure that the sector works. It is a good investment for the country and for the sector”, he explained.

On his part, the Chairman of Transafam Power Limited, Stanley Lawson disclosed that Transcorp has spent over 50 million euro on the plant so far, stating that the company plans to invest another 150 euros on the plant in the nearest future.

Lawson noted that the PPA is a critical component of the financial viability of the plant adding that with the PPA “Afam Power will be better positioned to continue to work on its capacity recovery as well as incremental generation of electricity”.