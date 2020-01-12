FCTA reaffirms commitment to close down illegal schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has reaffirmed commitment to close down all illegal schools operating in the nation’s capital as part of efforts to promote quality education.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu stated this at the inauguration ceremony of PET International Academy Lugbe, on Sunday in Abuja.

Aliyu, represented by the Director of FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Adamu Noma, revealed that the Quality Assurance Department of Education Secretariat would scale-up its monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure standards.

The minister, who said that provisions of quality education should not be the responsibility of government alone, however affirmed that private sector engagement was key to quality education.

She said that the FCT administration had in September 2019, granted approval to no fewer than 1,648 private schools both at Junior and Senior Secondary School levels.

“Undoubtedly, provisions of quality education should not be the responsibility of government alone. We have come to the realization that private sector engagement is key to quality education.

“However, I want to use this occasion to state unequivocally that the FCT Administration will not compromise standard in both our public and private schools.

” Our Quality Assurance Department will scale1-up monitoring and enforcement in all schools,” Aliyu said.

The minister said that the FCT administration would not hesitate to close down all illegal and substandard schools operating in the Territory.

This, according to her, is a task that must continue to carry out to ensure standard in our educational sector.

Aliyu commended the management of the school for choosing FCT for the establishment of the ultra model school to compliment government efforts in the development of education sector.

The minister said education play a critical role education in the fortunes of Nigeria and the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

Aliyu assured that the FCT Administration would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that education takes its rightful place.

Earlier in his remarks, the Proprietor of the school, Dr Jeremiah Ekele said the provision of quality and functional education to pupils and students cannot be left alone in the hands of government.

Ekele said that school was being developed with the aim of complimenting government efforts and giving back to the society at large.

“At PEM International Academy, we aspire to be among the best in the world in the provision of basic, secondary and vocational education to make our graduates independent.

“We have employed teachers who teach their own subjects and are committed to run with the mission and the vision of the institution and also to live up to our core values”.

“Presently, we have classes for creche, daycare, nursery, basic I to IV and JSS1, assuring that the development of more infrastructure is still ongoing to accommodate more learners and hostel facilities. ”

He, therefore, called on the FCT administration to come to the aid of private school owners in the provision of more infrastructure to accommodate the laboratories.

