Enugu assembly defends speedy passage of 2020 Appropriation Bill

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Geoffrey Mba, the Chairman, Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Information, has said that the speedy passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill was meant to restore the budget system in the state.

Mba said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, adding that the feat was also in consonant with the promise of the seventh assembly to the people.

He rebutted speculations in some quarters that the budget was hurriedly passed, pointing out that the lawmakers were thorough and meticulous during the budget defence.

He gave an assursnce that the assembly would ensure that funds captured in the budget were released on time to the ministries, departments and agencies of government.

He further promised that the house would ensure full implementation of the budget through its oversight function.

Mba also spoke on the performance of the assembly in 2019, adding that they initiated seven bills, including Security Bill, Capital Territory Bill, Faith-Based School Bill and Security Trust Fund Bill.

He said that the legislators also set an agenda that would guide the actions and operations of the house during the current legislative year.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: