ELECTRICITY: Blackout as Nigeria records system collapse

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The nation power sector has recorded the first system collapse for the year 2020.

The development which was confirmed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria took place around 12:37pm local time, forcing the entire nation into total darkness.

READ ALSO:

According to the company, “Our men have already moved to restore the grid, we hope before the end of the day power will be restored.

“Currently we are yet to ascertain the actual cause of the collapse. We will disclose the cause of the collapse after the system has been fixed.’

Meanwhile, in a tweet by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the company stated that “Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available,” the company said.

“Dear Customer, the outage which occurred at 1237hrs is due to a TCN system collapse affecting Lekki, Ibeju& environs. The team is working to restore power. Please, bear with us.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: