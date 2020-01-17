Edonwonyi wants Eagles call-up

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

A former U-23 striker, Bright Edonwonyi is craving for an invitation to play for the Super Eagles.

With the African qualifying draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to hold January 21 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cairo headquarters, where Eagles will know the three opponents they will contend with for the solitary ticket to the final round, Edonwonyi has made an impassioned appeal to Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr not to discountenance him in the 23-man roster for the Mundial race.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Vanguard, the Austria Vienna centre forward said that extension of invitation to new players would deepen the competition for places in the team, which in turn would strengthen the team’s chances of making lightwork of their opponents in the World Cup qualifying race.

The former Austrian Cup champion said, ”every player wants to play for the national team but not all of us can be in the team at the same time. When the time comes, I would play for the team and I believe the time has come. Even if its does not come soon, I would continue to work hard on and off the pitch. When I am called upon, I would gladly come to serve my country”

The Edo-born forward, whose highest market value in the transfer window was €1.50m in June 14, 2018, said he was excited with the quality of players in the current Eagles side, pointing out that his invitation to the fold would drive the team to further success.

”The Super Eagles have a lot of young, talented players, who really want to show their stuff and want to do their best for the country. I look forward to adding my own quota to the team because I believe that with my qualities, things would can only better for the national side. To play for the team is one of my focus in the New Year and it it comes, I would take the opportunity”.

Edonwonyi thumbed up Rohr for offering opportunities to previously unknown players, noting that ”he is one coach who is open to inviting players with potentials to do well. He looks at all the leagues in the world and that is an important trait. There are some players who most Nigerians had not heard of their names before who were invited into the Eagles by Rohr and if he continues with that, the national team would soar to higher realms”

On the World Cup qualifying draw in Cairo, Edonwonyi said, ”the coach is doing a good job and I believe no matter the group they fall into that the team would do well and progress. I am sure that Eagles will qualify for the World Cup and I want to be part of the team that will make Nigerians proud”.

