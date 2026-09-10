Remi Tinubu gets chieftaincy title in Anambra

Remi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As a mark of appreciation for her contributions to national development and strong support for her husband President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Ugoeze of Anambra by the Chairman of the state traditional rulers’ council, HRM Igwe Chidubem Iweka.

Mrs Tinubu was decorated with the title on Thursday during her one-day official first visit to Anambra.

She also flagged off the National Community Food Bank program in Anambra aimed at tackling child malnutrition in the South-East states of the country.

With this flag-off, the first lady has completed the national rollout of the intervention across the six geopolitical zones.

Speaking at the event, the first lady noted that political leanings must be put aside to address the needs of Nigerians.

Addressing residents of the state who gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square to welcome her, Senator Oluremi Tinubu described the zonal rollout of the initiative across the country as mission accomplished, noting that there is hope for Nigerian children.

She added that the South East roll-out of the intervention should spark renewed multi-level interest in nutrition for children across the country.

Mrs Tinubu commended both the Anambra State governor and his wife for their various policies and programs which she says are evidence of the progressive ideological outlook of the state governor.

Also, the first lady inaugurated a new RHI/TETFUND ICT Experience Centre situated at the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

While interacting with some students in one of the lecture theatres, she urged them to look at constructive ways to use technology, particularly AI.

She encouraged them to join the Environment Society to proffer workable solutions to challenges facing the sector.

The first lady noted that pushing the frontiers of digital learning in the country, with the inauguration of a new RHI/TETFUND ICT Experience Centre, is priority for the Renewed Hope Initiative.

While flagging off the distribution of empowerment items provided by the state government to 5000 beneficiaries, she announced a financial grant of ₦100,000 to each beneficiary in support of the intervention.

For Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, the partnership between the Federal Government and Anambra State Government is progressive and helping to build a framework that leaves no one behind.