Edo Govt distributes more relief materials to flood victims in 12 LGAs

The Edo State Government has distributed relief items, comprising building materials such as roofing sheets, cement and nails to victims of rainstorm and flood disaster in 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the state.

The benefiting local government areas include Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Orhiomwon, Ovia-South West, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Igueben among others.

This followed the distribution of food items to the victims in April 2019.

Supervising the distribution in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare of Edo people.

He maintained that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has always catered for the people of the state, especially those whose properties were affected by natural disasters.

Yakubu said the state government established the Local Government Emergency Management Committee (LGEMC) in all the Local Government Areas to help supervise the distribution of the materials to ensure transparency and accountability.

“We have been doing this over time when our people are faced with disasters like rainstorm or flood. To make the distribution easy and transparent, the government established the LGEMC in all the 18 LGAs, headed by Council Chairmen while members are HODs, police, SAs in each ward and stakeholders. This is to ensure transparency and accountability.

“We don’t just distribute these items. We take stock by gathering data of those affected before the items are sent to the affected places. We also do an audit to ensure all affected are carried along. Whoever is affected will be attended to whether you are an indigene of the state or not.”

Yakubu commended those living close to the river bank and flood-prone areas for their cooperation with the state government in adhering to warnings to move uphill.

“Last year, people were evacuated, but this year nothing of such happened because our people listened to our jingles warning them of the danger and asking them to relocate. This has helped us manage the situation better.”

In her response, Mrs. Stella Ugiagbe from Ovia South West, who spoke on behalf of the council chairmen, commended the Governor Obaseki for the succor provided

vanguard

