Ijede, Ikorodu flood victims get relief materials

By Etop Ekanem

The Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in collaboration with Lions District 404A3 Nigeria have carried out a humanitarian outreach to support victims of recent flood disaster in Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The devastating flood, which occurred on 4th August 2025, left many families displaced, with property and means of livelihood destroyed. In response, the Lions stepped in to bring hope and relief to the affected community.

As part of the outreach, beneficiaries received mattresses, pillows, foodstuffs, bottled water and toiletries, aimed at easing their immediate needs and helping them regain a sense of comfort and dignity during this difficult period.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Lion Mary Onu, the District Governor, District 404A3 Nigeria, stated:

“The Lions are always ready to stand by communities in their moments of need. This intervention is not just about the relief materials, but also about restoring hope and reaffirming that the victims are not alone. As Lions, our service is rooted in compassion and a commitment to humanity.

“This initiative reflects the Lions’ unwavering commitment to humanitarian service and community support in times of crisis. It also underscores LCIF’s mission of empowering Lions across the world to deliver timely assistance to communities in need.”

The Lions Clubs International Foundation and District 404A3 Nigeria remain committed to working with communities, stakeholders, and partners to restore hope and provide continued support to those impacted by disasters.